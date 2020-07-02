Australia urged to create special migration pathway for Pacific workers

Canberra, AUSTRALIA – July 2, 2020: 5:14pm (ABC): Worker shortages are looming for Australia’s horticulture sector, and one Pacific Labour specialist is arguing that the Australian Government needs to act quicker and set up a special migration pathway, that would enable workers from the region to fill a predicted shortfall and help them earn much-needed money too.

Australia’s $14.4 billion (US$9.9 billion) industry relies heavily on seasonal workers from the Pacific Islands and Timor Leste, as well as tens of thousands of backpackers on working holiday visas.

With Australia’s border closed to all but citizens, farmers across northern Australia are worried there will not be enough experienced labour to pick their crops in the coming the summer months.

Research fellow with Australian National University’s Development Policy Centre, Richard Curtain told Pacific Beat that the Australian Government should set up a special migration pathway that would require Pacific workers to quarantine and undergo rigorous health checks.

Dr Curtain said countries such as Germany, Canada and the UK have already introduced similar measures.

He pointed to the example of Germany, which has created a special pathway for incoming workers, despite having a higher death toll from COVID-19 than Australia.

“In terms of hygiene standards, they are required to work as fixed teams, to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. That one worker becomes ill, the whole team must be isolated,” he told Pacific Beat.

“I think we could easily set up a carefully structured pathway for seasonal workers to come into Australia and go into remote areas and work”

But Dr Curtain urged the Australian Government to act quickly on the matter.

“I think in general…there’s a high level of caution from [Australian] political leaders and probably from the population,” he told Pacific Beat.

“I think there’s an exaggerated caution that is stopping a special pathway being set up,” he added.

“The department responsible for employment is clearly failing to use the seasonal worker program to work out what the demand is,” Curtain told the ABC.

‘

The ABC has sought comment from the Australian Government. (PACNEWS)