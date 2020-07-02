Bougainville needs funds for Covid-19, election security operation

Buka, PAPUA NEW GUINEA – July 2, 2020: 5:22pm (THE NATIONAL): Bougainville commander Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Francis Tokura says two police operations will be conducted simultaneously during the fourth Autonomous Bougainville Government elections.

“We will be conducting the Covid-19 operations and election security operations but right now we don’t have funding for these operations,” he said.

“And we will also need personnel protection equipment’s (PPE) like masks and gloves during these elections.”

Tokura said the Covid-19 operations would end on Aug 14 and then they will concentrate on security operations.

“Our attention was on the Covid-19 and now we are focused on the election,” he said.

“So we will run both security operations at the same time.

“But it is a challenge to run both operations on Bougainville because of the rugged terrain.

“(In) some places there are no roads but people are there.

“And so I go on the National Broadcasting Corporation and New Dawn FM to make awareness on these radio stations.

“I appeal to the people to still practice the new normal like social distancing, no crowding and now with the election, I have to appeal to the candidates not to overload motor vehicles to drive around with their supporters to campaign.

“I’m also appealing to the candidates not to buy homebrew or alcohol for their supporters.”

Meanwhile, DCP Tokura said he was pleased with the rally at Bel Isi Park in Buka on Saturday where 25 presidential candidates spoke about their policies.

“It was very peaceful, although crowded,” he said.

“And all the candidates spoke about pushing for independence if they became the president.”. (PACNEWS)