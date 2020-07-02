Google’s top executives jetted into Fiji

Nadi, FIJI – July 3, 2020: 8:46am (FIJI SUN): A Gulfstream private jet with an Aircraft Registration N998PB arrived at Nadi International Airport last weekend.

It was believed to be carrying 11 Google executives, a usually reliable airport source said.

The aircraft arrived from the United States sometimes in the early afternoon on Saturday and was believed to have been stationed near arrivals for about five hours while local authorities carried out health checks and new COVID-19 safety measures.

Airport sources said those on-board then departed on a seaplane for Tavarua Island where they are believed to be undergoing the 14-day self-quarantine regulations.

The American registered seaplane was based throughout the year at Nadi International Airport.

It was also said these wealthy visitors may be staying in Fiji for up to three months.

The source also suggested that more of these wealthy Americans were expected to travel to Fiji soon but that could not be confirmed.

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya said such suggestions that some resorts on outer island could be used as 14-day quarantine centres was thought of by Government and that was why the new framework which dealt with this was put in place.

The Gulfstream private jet has since left Fiji. (PACNEWS)