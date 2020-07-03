Fiji Rugby Union confirm discussions ongoing for eight nations tournament

Suva, FIJI – July 3, 2020: 1:50pm (FBC SPORTS): The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that they are in talks with the Six Nations unions regarding a tournament at the end of the year.

The Flying Fijians and Japan are expected to join the Six Nations sides for a one-off eight-team tournament in November and December.

If the tournament is approved then the end of the year internationals are set to be cancelled.

Fiji is supposed to meet the French Barbarians and Wales in their November tour but that is not confirmed now considering the ongoing discussions between Fiji and the Six Nations sides.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the tournament can work in our favor if it falls through.

“We just can confirm we having preliminary discussions with the Six Nations you know if it happens it’s a great opportunity for our players and it all depends COVID-19 restrictions and travels but I think the advantage we have is most of our players are based in the northern hemisphere so we will continue to have discussions and hopefully something comes out of it”.

The proposed eight nation’s tournament will have two pools of four, with matches played on November 14th, 21st and 28th.

The final between the two pool winners would then take place, likely at Twickenham, on December 5th. (PACNEWS)