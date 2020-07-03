Possible flight to Fiji next week

Nuku’alofa – July 3, 2020: 3.45pm (Nuku’alofa Times): The first repatriation flight for Tongans stranded overseas is expected to be from Fiji next week.

Nuku’alofa Times have received confirmations from government, although unofficial, that the first flight should be coming from Fiji Thursday next week.

Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Siale Akauola had told this media outlet early this week that there is talks of a flight from Fiji, replacing the planned flight from New Zealand.

New Zealand has been put on hold because of the current resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Government conducted drills over the past two weeks and Dr Siale said they had identified gaps in their preparation.

That has now been rectified or in the process of being rectified.

Only 50 passengers will be flown across to Tonga and they will have to adhere to strict guidelines set the Ministry of Health.

That includes being declared free of COVID-19 symptoms three days before departing for Tonga and spending 14 days in quarantine.

Official confirmation is expected soon on the repatriation flight.