14-man Hurricanes prevail in Hamilton

Waikato, NEW ZEALAND – July 6, 2020: 9:58am (RNZ): The Hurricanes have dug deep to record their first win of Super Rugby Aotearoa and move off the bottom of the competition ladder.

The ‘Canes have beaten the Chiefs 25-18 in Hamilton, despite playing 25 minutes of the second-half with just 14 men.

Lock Scott Scrafton was contentiously yellow carded in the 51st minute after a run of penalties against the Hurricanes and was sent off shortly after he returned to the field for being offside from a Chiefs’ quick tap.

The hosts were awarded a penalty try because of Scrafton’s second indiscretion but they struggled to take advantage of their numerical superiority, only crossing for their second try in the 77th minute.

The Hurricanes are now fourth in the five-team competition, a point behind the Highlanders.

“It was awesome for us to get out here and get that win,” Hurricanes co-captain TJ Perenara told Sky Sport.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks. The first two we thought we played some good footy to start with and then we got beat at the back end of games.

“So for us to be able to close that one out, even though the Chiefs put us under a lot of pressure right there at the end, it was good for the boys to get that win.”

The Chiefs now sit bottom of the ladder, having lost their first four matches.

“It’s hugely disappointing because it’s not like we’re not giving ourselves chances to win the game. We’re just not quite clinical enough to take them,” Chiefs captain Sam Cane told Sky Sport.

“We came up against a desperate Hurricanes side who fought for every inch and it was some of their desperation defence that denied us getting a couple of those tries.”\

Jordie Barrett shone on his first appearance of the competition.

He set up two tries, both for right winger Kobus van Wyk and kicked a penalty from 58 metres out to give the Hurricanes a 20-3 halftime lead.

Van Wyk scored his first in just the fifth minute, but it wasn’t until late in the first half that the ‘Canes pulled clear.

A Barrett penalty four minutes from halftime restored the Hurricanes’ seven point lead, before they doubled their advantage moments later when Du’Plessis Kirifi scored after a Dane Coles.

Van Wyk scored his second try midway through the second-half to make it 25-6 to the visitors and they held on bravely after going down to 14 men.

The Hurricanes will return home to host the Highlanders next Sunday, while the Chiefs have a week off.