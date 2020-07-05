Last Covid-19 relief flight lands in Tahiti

Pape’ete, TAHITI – July 6, 2020: 10:34am (RNZ): The last of nine Covid-19 related relief flights from France has arrived in French Polynesia, bringing in a further 100 people.

The French government-sponsored flight landed in Tahiti after a stopover in Canada.

The French High Commission said the Air Tahiti Nui plane carried stranded residents and patients who had completed their care in France.

All travellers had tested negative for the coronavirus 72 hours before leaving France and are obliged to be isolated for a week after their arrival.

The nine flights carried 2500 people and more than 100 tons of freight at a total cost of nearly $US 4 million.

Regular flights between France and French Polynesia have resume as international tourism is being promoted to help the economy.

In two weeks, flights from Tahiti to Los Angeles are also due to restart.