Mystics back on top of ANZ Premiership

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – July 6, 2020: 10:14am (RNZ): The Northern Mystics are back on top of the ANZ Premiership netball standings following a 47-42 win over the Canterbury Tactix in Auckland.

Teenage shooter Grace Nweke starred for the Mystics making 38 from 40 goals.

With both teams having 53 attempts at goal it was the sure shooting of the unflappable Nweke, who got the Mystics over the line.

Scoring six goals on the trot midway through the last quarter, it looked like job done for the Mystics as they took a seven-goal lead but the Tactix produced a stirring fightback to keep the tension high and everyone on their toes.

Pushed all the way, the Mystics remained on course to make a return to the winner’s circle while the Tactix were rewarded for their efforts with a losing bonus point after finishing within five.

The Mystics are now top of the standings above the defending champion Central Pulse, who have two games in hand.

The Tactix remain third.