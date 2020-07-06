Researcher hopes study of mental health of Pacific mothers and fathers ‘will make real difference’

By Paige Faigaa

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – July 6, 2020: 3:32pm (PMN NEWS): An independent Pacific research organisation has received a $600,000 grant to research the mental health needs of Pacific mothers and fathers.

Moana Research were awarded a Pacific Project grant from the Health Research Council.

Project Lead Dr Seini Taufa, and five other Pacific researchers, will explore the experiences of Pacific mothers and fathers with anti-natal or post-natal depression symptoms.

“This project will use qualitative methods and Pacific methodologies and examine the support structures currently in place and see what needs to be in place so we can better respond to Pacific maternal and paternal mental health,” says Taufa.

​The research project is an extension of The growing up in New Zealand study that tracked more than 6000 New Zealand children.

It showed Pacific mothers and fathers featured highly in questions relating to depression, but accessing services were low.

“This project will explore why that is. We know that an understanding of our cultural and social insights is fundamental if research is to be meaningful for our families, I think the reason for the lack is a capacity issue.”

Their quest to solve these issues will happen over three years.

In the first year the organisation will establish an advisory group of experts in the field, conduct a formal literature review and begin their field work.

Year two will be a continuation of field work but involve travelling across the country.

Taufa says: “The experience of Pacific people in cities will be different of those in the regions.”

She also says they will explore different Pacific ethnic groups.

“I think for a long time we’ve been lumped as pan-Pacific and we know that’s not good practice.”

The final year will be a dissemination of the key findings, but Taufa is keen to point out that she doesn’t want the data “to just sit on a shelf”.

“When we set up Moana research we wanted research that was transformative and make a difference in the lives of our community.

“So I hope this research will inform services and how they work with Pacific people and also inform policy so it can make a real difference in the lives of our families,” says Taufa.