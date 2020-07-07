Fijian Marina CEO welcomes the idea of international yachts returning to Fiji

Suva, FIJI – July 7, 2020: 1:46pm (PACIFIC BEAT): The resumption of international air travel may still be some time off but Fiji could soon be welcoming foreign yachts back to its waters.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama recently floated the idea of a ‘Bula Bubble’ to welcome back tourists from Australia and New Zealand under strict conditions.

It also included plans to establish so-called ‘blue lanes’ for yachts and pleasure craft arriving at the Port Denarau Marina.

Following the announcement, the marina has been inundated with enquiries from foreign yachties desperate to escape local coronavirus lockdowns.

Like tourism businesses, the marina’s CEO Cynthia Rasch says times are very tough but the return of sailors would provide a much-needed boost.

“There been an absolute crazy interest in coming into Fiji, obviously many people have been under lockdown for a number of months now, and just want to get out there and explore the water,” she told Pacific Beat.

She says opening up the Fiji’s maritime borders will not only benefit the marina but other small business who rely on the tourism industry.

“Opening up the maritime borders for Fiji is not just going to boost the economy with us, but there is a lot of small business that are reliant on the industry so the reach is going to be far and wide.”

“What is unique is that these boats will be able to travel freely, once they have been tested negative and they are able to spread their dollar to the outer islands which are in desperate need of money or desperate need of assistance during this time.”

“It will help the economy come back,” she told Pacific Beat.