Presentation of Australian National Long Service Medal

Nuku’alofa, TONGA – July 8, 2020: 12:56pm (Australian High Commission Tonga): LCDR Makaila Lasalo, was presented with her First Clasp to the Australian National Long Service Medal, signifying 20 years of service in The Royal Australian Navy. Accompanying this was a letter of appreciation from The Australian Chief Of Navy Vice Admiral Michael Noonan, AO, RAN, congratulating LCDR Lasalo on her service to the Australian Navy and the Nation.

Makaila Joined the Australian Navy in 2000, she is currently Serving in Tonga as the Maritime Security Advisor to His Majesty’s Armed Forces Maritime Component. She was presented the Clasp and letter of appreciation by the Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency Adrian Morrison and the Minister for HMAF, Lord Ma’afu.

Reaching this significant milestone in her career while posted to Tonga holds unique importance for Makaila who spent 4 and a half years of her childhood in Vava’u, where her parents were school teachers. She attended GPS Fangatongo and Vava’u High School and has maintained deep and lasting friendships and connections with Tonga since.