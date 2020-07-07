Tonga’s Maritime Coordination Centre launched

Nuku’alofa, TONGA – July 7, 2020: 1:20pm (TONGA WIRES): Tonga’s first Joint Maritime Coordination Centre was launched on Friday at the Masefield Navy Headquarters, with equipment worth $75,000 pa’anga(US$32,457, funded under Australia’s Defence Cooperation Programme.

The centre provides a central coordination point for all maritime operations within Tongan waters.

During operational patrols, the centre will be manned by officers from His Majesty’s Armed Forces (HMAF), Customs, Fisheries and Police.

The co-ordination will enable Tonga to efficiently and effectively deploy their maritime patrol assets within Tongan waters.

This includes optimising the use of the Guardian Class Patrol boats and aerial surveillance provided by the Australian Defence Organisation-funded, Pacific Maritime Surveillance Programme.

The centre’s information wall has been installed with eight 55-inch High Definition LED TVs fed from a high-speed Central Processing Unit displaying data as either one large screen or in multiple configurations.

There are also seven desktop computers and work stations, multifunction printer, a projector for briefing, associated office furniture, and air conditioning units to keep the equipment at the optimum operational temperature.

Relevant intelligence from each ministry will be consolidated and displayed on the information wall across multiple screens or individually. Information from the Forum Fisheries Agency, Marine and Ports, Tonga Customs and Police will also be utilised.

Australian High Commissioner, Adrian Morrison said the close and effective relationships between Tonga and Australian Defence, with Police had contributed significantly to maintaining security and stability in the Western Pacific.

“The centre brings together the Tongan agencies responsible, in various ways and definitions, for the security of the realm: His Majesty’s Armed Forces; the Police; Customs; and Fisheries. Bringing all of you together is simply the most efficient way of maximising your effectiveness.”

This facility also draws on intelligence from the Forum Fisheries Agency, again enhancing their ability to protect and safeguard their interests, he said.

The Minister for Defence, Lord Ma‘afu, Brigadier General Lord Fielakepa, Minister of Police Lord Nuku, Police Commissioner Stephen Caldwell and the Minister for Fisheries, Lord Tu’ilakepa attended the launch.

The equipment and expertise were sourced from local businesses. (PACNEWS)