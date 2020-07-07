Warning to fix fake visas in PNG: Immigration Minister

Port Moresby, PAPUA NEW GUINEA – July 8, 2020: 12:18pm (THE NATIONAL): Papua New Guinea Immigration and Border Security Minister Westly Nukundj is advising foreigners with fake visas to produce them at the ministry office so that the documents can be sorted out.

He said in a statement the fake visa problem was a threat to national security.

Already some immigration officers have been arrested as an internal investigation is underway.

“I am now calling on nationalities who are in possession of fake visas to turn themselves over by contacting my staff here at the ministry,” he said.

“This is a warning to non-citizens who obtained their visa through fraudulent means to report it before our investigators catch up with you.”

The PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority is understood to have so far arrested and charged six individuals for their involvement in the production and distribution of fake visas. A fake visa can be detected at entry points by the border management system.

When the visa number is not found on the system, it is presumed to be fake.

Trained document examiners can pick up a fake visa from the font size on the visa label.

Those found to have fake visas can be deported and blacklisted.

Nukundj said during a dinner in Port Moresby on Sunday hosted by the Bangladesh Business Association that foreign investors should abide by PNG immigration laws.

He said he was entrusted to protect Papua New Guinea borders and facilitate trade and foreign investment by issuing visas to bring in genuine visitors and foreign investors.

“At the same time, I am entrusted to remove unscrupulous foreigners and protect our borders from illegal foreigners,” he said.

“I will invite you but I will also remove you when you do not respect the laws,” he said. (PACNEWS)