Repatriation flight moved to Saturday

Nuku’alofa- July 9, 2020: 9.30am (Nuku’alofa Times): The first repatriation flight to bring back Tongans stuck overseas will happen on Saturday, it was confirmed yesterday.

Secretary to Cabinet Edgar Cocker confirmed this in an email advisory to members of the National Emergency Committee.

Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Siale Akauola also confirmed this to the media.

The first flight was to have left Fiji for Tonga today.

Close to 60 Tongans and visa holders are booked on the flight.

But Mr Cocker said yesterday that the flight has been delayed to Saturday to give time for all passengers to get tested for COVID-19 first and be cleared.

Over 6,000 Tongans are stuck overseas due to COVID-19 lockdowns.