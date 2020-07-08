Successful drills completed for first repatriation flight into Kingdom

Nuku’alofa, TONGA – July 8, 2020: 5:06pm (MINISTRY OF HEALTH): The third drill was completed successfully on Monday 6 July from Fua’amotu International Airport to Tanoa Hotel which is being prepared as the quarantine facility in the event of a repatriation flight returning Tongan nationals from abroad.

Frontliners who participated in the drill showed a marked improvement in processes and procedures.

The Ministry of Health thanks the public for their cooperation and support.

Tuesday 7 July, a training on PPE use and guidelines was conducted at Tanoa Hotel with refreshers on how to mitigate risk and spread of COVID-19.

The training was led by Dr. ‘Ana Mahe and Dr. Joseph Takai for the hotel staff of Tanoa Hotel, His Majesty’s Armed Forces, Tonga Police and drivers who will transport passengers on repatriation flights.

The nursing staff who will serve at the quarantine facility were also present.

While the training was conducted, HMAF were busy installing partitions and making changes to the hotel so as to adhere to the plan of what will now become a quarantine facility.