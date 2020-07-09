Tonga extends state of emergency to curb entry of COVID-19

Spread the love

















Nuku’alofa, TONGA – July 10, 2020: 10:48am (PACNEWS): Tonga extended on Wednesday the state of emergency and the COVID-19 restrictions to further curb the virus from entering the South Pacific island nation.

According to Matangi, Tonga’s leading news website, Tonga’s Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa announced the extension of the state of emergency for another month, from Wednesday until 04 August.

The prime minister said that Tonga made such decision because of the continuous spread of COVID-19 worldwide and in the countries close to Tonga which has a population of more than 100,000.

The emergency powers will be applied to all land and sea areas of the island nation.

The key restrictions include the night-time curfews from midnight to 5:00 a.m. local time, all activities and gatherings in the island nation not exceed the maximum number defined as mass gathering (not exceeding 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors), compliance with social distancing and the Ministry of Health requirements for sanitation and hygiene.

Currently, Tonga has no confirmed COVID-19 case.