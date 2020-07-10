Another group puts hand up to govern rugby league in Tonga

Spread the love

















Nuku’alofa, TONGA – July 10, 2020: 4:18pm (RNZ): Another contender has applied to become

Tonga’s recognised national rugby league governing body at regional and international level.

The Tonga National Rugby League was expelled from the International Rugby League in March but

has appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Asia Pacific Rugby League (APRL) received the latest expression of interest last week, joining

Tonga Ma’a Tonga Rugby League (TMTRL), which worked with an IRL-appointed implementation

committee on its application and has the backing of the Tonga players and coach APRL said the

new application would be reviewed and considered alongside any others, initially by the Board of

Asia Pacific Rugby League, before a recommendation was made to the International Rugby

League Board and the wider membership.