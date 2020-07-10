Another group puts hand up to govern rugby league in Tonga

Nuku’alofa, TONGA – July 10, 2020: 4:18pm (RNZ): Another contender has applied to become
Tonga’s recognised national rugby league governing body at regional and international level.
The Tonga National Rugby League was expelled from the International Rugby League in March but
has appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Asia Pacific Rugby League (APRL) received the latest expression of interest last week, joining
Tonga Ma’a Tonga Rugby League (TMTRL), which worked with an IRL-appointed implementation
committee on its application and has the backing of the Tonga players and coach APRL said the
new application would be reviewed and considered alongside any others, initially by the Board of
Asia Pacific Rugby League, before a recommendation was made to the International Rugby
League Board and the wider membership.