New Zealand contributes NZ$2.5 million to Tonga’s Joint Policy Reform Matrix

Nuku’alofa, TONGA – July 10, 2020: (NEW ZEALAND HIGH COMMISSION): New Zealand has contributed NZ$2.5 million in budget support to Tonga for implementation of its Joint Policy Reform Matrix (JPRM).

The JPRM provides a forum for development partners to discuss and coordinate budget and economic policy reform support with Tonga, while at the same time providing Tonga with budget surety for public service provision.

The JPRM is also supported by the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Australia, and the European Union.

In early 2019 Tonga agreed with New Zealand and other development partners seven priority reforms or policy actions it planned to achieve under the three pillars of the JPRM. These include strengthening public finances, enhancing resilience to the effects of climate change and natural disasters, and improving livelihoods, skills, labour mobility and digital development.

Tonga has completed all seven policy actions under the first of the two-year JPRM. New Zealand’s contribution will support implementation of the second year. Key achievements under the first year include delivering a National Housing Recovery and Resilience Policy to promote building back better and self-recovery after a natural disaster; and a Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) strategic policy framework that articulates Tonga’s vision for enhancing the quality, inclusiveness and governance of TVET programmes in Tonga.

New Zealand High Commissioner, HE Tiffany Babington said “There is strong government ownership of the JPRM as a budget support and reform modality, both by officials in the Ministry of Finance and other line ministries, and at a political level by the Minister of Finance.”

A virtual JPRM mission will take place later this month with Tonga and development partners to plan the second year of the JPRM given current and upcoming Government of Tonga priorities.