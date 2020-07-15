162 Fijian soldiers released from quarantine

Spread the love

















Suva, FIJI – July 16, 2020: 9:38am (RNZ): More than 100 soldiers have been released from quarantine in Fiji after tests for Covid-19 returned negative results.

The soldiers’ return from peacekeeping duties in the middle-east last month prompted fears of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The army earlier revealed some locals working with the Fijian troops in their Sinai camp had tested positive for the virus.

Fiji’s Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, said the 162 soldiers have completed their 14-day isolation and the latest round of tests have cleared all of them.

“It’s certainly been a long journey back to Fiji for our returning forces. But bringing our troops home and reuniting them with their family members is well worth every measure of effort that we’ve taken.”

James Fong said the troops were under quarantine in a government-designated facility.

The Health Ministry said the soldiers were tested for Covid-19 soon after arrival in Fiji – with all testing negative.

It said they were all tested again: requiring a second negative test result before being cleared for release from quarantine.

Meanwhile, Dr Fong said there are eight Covid-19 cases in Fiji, all of them in border quarantine.

He said all eight cases were caught in quarantine and there’s no threat to the community.

Dr Fong said they are all stable in isolation at Nadi and Lautoka hospitals.