French soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in New Caledonia

Noumea, NEW CALEDONIA – July 15, 2020: 3:46pm (RNZ PACIFIC): New Caledonia has detected another Covid-19 case.

The French High Commission in Noumea said the individual tested positive at the end of the quarantine in the quarters set aside for the military.

It said it compliance with the provisions in New Caledonia, the person has been transferred to the Covid-19 unit at the hospital although he is asymptomatic.

A further test is expected to be done today.

The last case in New Caledonia, who was detected more than a month ago, was also a member of the security fortces.

All 22 Covid-19 cases have been imported and none triggered any transmission in the community.

The borders have been closed and all arrivals have to go into two weeks of quarantine. (PACNEWS)