Samoa govt looking to ban Facebook

Apia, SAMOA – July 16, 2020: 9:26am (RNZ): The Samoan government is looking seriously at banning Facebook in the country.

TV1Samoa reports Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi saying this week that many people had complained about the popular social media platform and how it is being used to hurt people.

“I am thinking about this a lot especially how it is being used to make defamatory statements about others,” he said.

Tuilaepa himself has been a victim of countless personal attacks on facebook and has even taken some bloggers to court for defamation.

He said recently one blogger known as King Faipopo admitted in court that his statements were fabricated to make people hate the Prime Minister and turn them off the government.

“This is being used by people who play what I call dirty politics,” said Tuilaepa.

Samoa is not the first Pacific government that has been critical of social media. In 2018 Papua New Guinea’s government sought to ban Facebook for a month while it looked at how it was being used in the country.