Australia reviews kava import, ‘Market for kava expands’

Suva, FIJI – July 16, 2020: (FIJI TIMES): 2:32pm Australia is reviewing regulations that will allow commercial importation of kava into the country.

The issuing of permits to commercially import kava for non-medicinal purposes was ceased in 2007.

However, the Office of Drug Control is now receiving submissions from interested parties before it makes a decision that will allow the commercial importation of unlimited amounts of kava into Australia for non-medicinal purposes.

“Kava is currently classified as a drug under the Customs (Prohibited Imports) Regulations 1956 (PI Regulations) and requires permission to be imported commercially into Australia,” states an ODC consultation paper.

“The importation of kava for developing medicinal products is the only form of commercial importation of kava currently permitted.”

Australia currently allows all incoming passenger aged 18 years or more to bring up to four kilograms of kava for personal use in their accompanied baggage, without the need for a permit.

“Subject to feedback received through this consultation, the Government may consider additional regulatory arrangements, including reviewing the warnings associated with the Food Standard to make the effect of kava consumption clear to consumers.”

“For example, warnings already note that kava consumption ‘may cause drowsiness’ and that kava should be used ‘in moderation’.

“Additional warnings may advise against driving a vehicle or operating heavy equipment after consuming kava,” states the consultation paper.

Meanwhile, Pacific Islands kava growers, processors and exporters are expected to benefit from the ability to export kava to Australia as the market for kava expands, states a consultation paper by the Office of Drug Control.

“It is expected that a range of Australian businesses will be involved in the commercial importation and retailing of kava,” states the paper.

“These businesses may include but are not restricted to health food stores, stores focused on retailing products from the Pacific Islands, general grocery stores, businesses that specifically retail kava or other business models that may retail kava alongside other products such as restaurants or bars.”

Businesses may also retail kava online, states the paper.

“Other businesses that may benefit from the commercial importation are importers, freight and Customs brokers.”

The ODC consultation paper states market behaviour and kava consumption trends resulting from the commercial importation pilot may influence government decisions concerning future requirements for regulating the importation of kava into Australia.

People who are interested in importing kava for commercial purposes, Pacific Islanders or indigenous community leaders, health specialists, governments and law enforcement agencies have been urged to make submissions.

All submissions provided through this consultation process will be examined before a final decision is made later this year. (PACNEWS)