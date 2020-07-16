Media Association to review Code of Ethics

Spread the love

















Nuku’alofa – July 16, 2020: 2pm (Nuku’alofa Times): The Media Association of Tonga (MAT) will tomorrow review its Code of Ethical Practice and Behaviour.

This will be done at the Davina House in Ma’ufanga with veteran local journalist Kalafi Moala leading the review.

Mr Moala, the founder of the Taimi ‘o Tonga newspaper, has been working on the draft code, which he will present to the MAT members and media stakeholders tomorrow.

MAT President Taina Kami-Enoka confirmed the meeting this week and said there were limited participation and all media outlets have been invited to participate, including the Ministry of Information (MEIDECC).

This is a big step in MAT’s development, especially after the association was only set up late last year.

Tomorrow’s meeting starts at 9am and is expected to last the day.