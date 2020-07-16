Negative CoViD-19 tests for Tongans in quarantine

Spread the love

















Nuku’alofa, TONGA – July 16, 2020: 2:12pm (TONGA WIRES): Tonga remains CoViD-19 free after tests carried on 57 people who were repatriated from Fiji were negative, the Minister for Health, Dr. Amelia Tu’Ipulotu announced Wednesday.

She said as mandatory the passengers were tested upon arrival on Monday, 11 July.

Their samples were then taken to the laboratory at Vaiola Hospital, where Principal Medical Scientist Telesia ‘Apikotoa and team carried out the tests.

Their report confirmed the virus was not detected on any of the 57 samples or swabs.

“This is a great outcome”, said the Minister who thanked everyone involved.

At the same time, everyone is doing fine under quarantine at the Tanoa Hotel.

The passengers were initially tested for CoViD-19 in Fiji last Friday and the results received on Saturday were all negative.

Another CoViD-19 test will be carried out on the 14th day of quarantine.

After the final results are announced, and providing that all are negative, all passengers will be released to return to their homes where they will self-quarantine for a further seven days. (PACNEWS)