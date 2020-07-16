PHAMA Plus hopes Standard will help local kava industry

Spread the love

















By SAKIUSA NAILOLOKU

Nuku’alofa – July 16, 2020: 4.35pm (Nuku’alofa Times): The Kava Industry here in Tonga now has a standard that will guide its production and exports following the release of the Tonga Kava Quality Standard last month.

The Kava Quality Standard, launched by the Tongan Prime Minister Reverend Dr Pohiva Tui’i’onetoa and Australian High Commissioner to Tonga Adrian Morrison, ensures that Tongan kava for traditional or commercial use is processed and manufactured in accordance with international food safety guidelines.

Developed in collaboration with the Government of Tonga and the Australia and New Zealand supported Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access (PHAMA) Plus Program, the Standard sets minimum requirements, specifications and guidelines that kava products and processes should adhere to.

PHAMA Plus National Exports Systems Facilitator Tonga Paula Mosa’ati said they hope the document can drive better recognition of the Tongan kava industry.

Prime Minister Hon Dr Tui’i’onetoa said the launch marked the start of a journey for all stakeholders across the kava value chain in Tonga to promote and develop its kava Industry.

“The real home of kava is the Kingdom of Tonga. It has been used traditionally in the Kingdom of Tonga from the tenth century and has been part of the fabric of the Tongan way of life – anga fakatonga through many traditional ceremonies,” he said.

“The Kava Quality Standard is an important piece of work for the kava industry in Tonga. As a traditional and export commodity that has continued to gain popularity for its health and economic benefits, we need the quality standards to guide us through the process and principles of food safety. This will demonstrate to our markets that Tongan kava has been produced in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner, and manufactured and processed in accordance with international food safety rules.”

Australian High Commissioner to Tonga Mr Adrian Morrison said the Standard was a practical outcome of the collaboration between public and private stakeholders in Tonga to increase access to export markets.

“The standard is a simple but well written document for every kava stakeholder to use, which provides clear guidelines of kava processes from the production stage right to manufacturing and to marketing through the food safety requirement and acts. Farmers and others who follow its guidance may be assured that the kava they produce is safe for human consumption which in turn will improve consumer confidence and expand domestic and international markets for Tongan kava,” the High Commissioner said.

PHAMA Plus supports the development of priority sectors in Tonga which include horticulture and root crops. The Program’s support towards the Standard is part of its efforts to improve quality systems and food safety across the region.

Here’s the full interview between Nuku’alofa Times’ Sakiusa Nailoloku and Mr Mosa’ati:

NT: How did PHAMA PLUS’ first became involved in developing the standards for the industry?

PM: Last year (2019) there was approach from the government of Tonga asking if we can help develop the Tonga quality standard. Something for the standard for Tonga so that our commodity Kava could gain recognition in the national market and also may be able to get new market access to new areas because majority of our kava is currently being exported to Tongan diaspora overseas.

Not much but it’s a formal volume going into the formal market but majority is going out to our friends, relatives, communities in church groups overseas. Government was at the time when the current Prime Minister was Minister of Trade also the current Chief Secretary to Cabinet was Chief Executive Officer for Trade.

At that time the price was really good but you know not everything will last forever. So they knew then that they had a feeling the price would eventually come down. That is happening, it’s a form of diversification for government to diversify rather than selling to our own people, so we can diversify and start selling to the formal market.”

NT: What key factors were involved into the creation of the standards guide?

PM: Factors that the government considered were they were looking for new market opportunities for Tonga for the Tongan kava. They were thinking of improving household incomes, they were looking at growing the economy.

NT: Were there other stakeholders involved in the project i.e apart from government?

PM: Who was involved? The Farmers programme brought in one of our senior staff from the programme Semi Siakimotu. He has been involved in the Vanuatu Kava quality standard and to some degree in Fiji.

We did some consultations meetings around with farmers, growers, people, and ministries. We also had a look at what Fiji has got, what Vanuatu has got so we had a reference check to all the others and then we sat down and discussed. We felt what we believe what was most suitable for Tonga and there was an approval in the Kava standards. What we had in mind was purely focused on new market opportunities, improve household incomes, improving economic growth and then from there, that was our goal. We worked on it and we came up with this standard.

NT: What key information can local farmers expect to find under the standards guide?

PM: Key information local farmers will find there include description of Kava varieties in Tonga. We have seven varieties in Tonga and all of them are noble Kava. They will see the different types of kava, dried or green but we all dry them all here in Tonga, not drinking them fresh.

It talks about maturity, how old they are before they start harvesting, essential and quality stuff. Important quality of the kava, the requirements in order for a grower to comply with and both are satisfied, the food safety aspect of it and also the quality aspect of it. Food safety talks about how we grow, process and prepare in a safe way and manner suitable for human consumption. The good quality of the kava, the aroma, moisture level and all those stuff. It’s all detailed in there.

NT: How can the local kava industry benefit from the newly introduced kava quality standards?

PM: In the local industry, this is a standard just like any standard, like an accounting standard or all standard, they are only recommendations, they only help to guide to do work but they don’t have any legal enforcement, it’s optional to follow. If the industry follows this standard then we’ll see recognition from the market.

Markets will recognize that kava growers are following the Tonga kava quality standard. The market will gain recognition and also it will gain consumer confidence so consumers or buyers of our kava overseas because now our own people are accepting them, the Tongan diaspora are accepting them as they are. However, for our palagi or somebody else to buy that kava, they need to be satisfied that the kava was prepared, planted, harvested and processed in accordance with the standards.

They have the confidence, they believe it was well prepared, they will likely buy it, like any other commodity, if they know this product was grown, harvested and processed in a good way or in the best way than one will buy it. We are hoping it will increase demand and boost our export.

NT: Will that help in pushing government to put a Kava Bill in place?

PM: I think so, we are hoping, at the moment the initial thinking was that the kava standard will form part of the regulation for the Food Act but now we’ve been told that the government is looking at one of the members of the parliament will table a private bill, will become Tonga kava bill that will form part of that. Yes, maybe. I’m not sure what the parliament and what the government will do. We are hoping that this standard will form part of the regulation to the Acts that may be going to parliament for the next 12 months or so for discussion.

NT: What other roles does PHAMA PLUS play in the agriculture sector?

PM: Our initial focus in PHAMA, the previous phase of this program, PHAMA is Pacific Horticultural and Market Access. It is funded by the Australian and New Zealand governments. In our previous phase the focus was on export pathway, we did not really work on the production side, we only focused on the export pathway. Now, that’s the meaning of PLUS, we are going deeper into the sector and looking at the production side.

Our focus in Tonga is currently on two sub-sectors which is root crops and horticulture. Horticulture meaning watermelon and squash. Our focus in Tonga is not really on kava, our work here on the kava standard, we were doing it as the government of Tonga requested us.

We felt we have helped Fiji, Vanuatu and Samoa to do almost similar stuff. Fiji did the kava manual, which is more detailed. This is the standard it is the broad stuff. We have not gone into that more detailed yet. PHAMA PLUS has done that work in Fiji, Vanuatu and Samoa, it’s only logical we do the same thing here in Tonga.

We’ve only focused on the kava standard, to get the standard through and to help the industry, economy and the govt of Tonga. However our focus at the moment is only on root crops and horticulture which is our main focus.

NT: What are PHAMA PLUS views on the current kava market?

PM: As I mentioned, kava is not our primary focus here in Tonga, we don’t have much information. We only have the volume of export, statistics and data on our export volume. We know there’s request from our growers here for support but unfortunately we may not be able to help them as much as we wish we could but we only focus on the standard here.

But with detail view on the kava sector we got information that price is going down, production is still on the decline. There’s potential for Tonga, the standard came just in time so that when we go to the market we’ll gain recognition from the market, we’ll gain consumers’ confidence. That will maybe help boost our export so that we can maintain our price. At the moment, we know production is still growing but the price is coming down. The ministry of Agriculture may have more detail on the kava sector.

NT: What challenges were faced while working to create the kava quality standards and how were they overcome?

PM: The first challenge we faced was that most growers of kava are not here in Tongatapu, they are either in Eua’ or Va’vau. They are not around, it’s hard to reach them, only reach some of them over the phone. Some of the Eua’ growers came for the discussions, we did not have much from Va’vau, too far to come for only an hour of discussions.

Secondly, I believe that for kava growers at that time they were not too interested for kava quality standard because they currently doing okay as they are exporting to their relatives, cousins or the church or they’re involved with communities whether in New Zealand, Australia or the US.

Now with Covid- 19, there’s no more travel, it’s quite hard to send air-freight stuff over. Now the big growers are realizing “we need the standard so we can sell to the big guys, the close companies that import for supply to the kava bars”. We need that because at the moment it’s hard to get kava to our relatives who live overseas.

In Australia its quite hard as before the excess to Australia one can carry kava 2kilos, now 4kilos, as combined kava for each passenger. Now, no one is traveling to Australia, no one is carrying kava to Australia with all this new restrictions on Covid- 19 and farmers are now realizing that.

Farmers and exporters now realize that well what worked before doesn’t work now, we need the standards, we need to sell them through formal markets so we can get some money otherwise this price will continue to decline. Selling of kava is dropping, somebody harvests kava, and it’s quite hard to sell kava now which is why the price is starting to go down.

NT: What key recommendation would PHAMA PLUS make for the local kava industry?

PM: Even we are not involved with kava growers in the sector, recommendations we can give are farmers should follow good agricultural practice. Which is to do work responsibly, care for the environment, do stuff hygienically. For example, one should not be spraying herbicide around kava as it will end up being absorbed by the plant, as one is going to drink the plant. Being responsible and doing things the right way, working and farming in the right way.

Most farmers know that but sometimes if one is in doubt one could ask the Ministry of Agriculture, follow advice from the ministry or even some of the champion farmers in the village. If can’t reach out to the ministry, for instance in Va’vau who have champion farmers, if one has questions go and talk to them, see their work, follow the champions, how they do their work.