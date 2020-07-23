Community rallies around Pacific workers but calls for Government’s financial support

Queensland, AUSTRALIA – July 23, 2020: 2:48pm (ABC.NET.AU): Businesses, charities and community members have swung into action to support dozens of seasonal workers from Vanuatu and Timor Leste, who were displaced by a fire that destroyed a backpacker hostel in the Queensland town of Bundaberg this week.

The workers lost most of their belongings and identification documents, including passports and bank cards, which were in the hostel where they were living, when the fire broke out.

Parts of Bundaberg’s CBD remain shut down following the blaze that started in the nearby Spotted Dog Tavern and spread to the Federal Backpacker Hostel on Monday night.

No-one was hurt.

As the city comes to terms with the damage to local businesses, a number of appeals have come together for support.

Past president of the Bundaberg Rotary Club Matt Griffiths organised a sausage sizzle.

“I just hope that all the families of these kids, who come from all over the world, know that we’re looking after your kids,” he said.

Moe Turaga, the President of the Bundaberg Fiji Community and Pacific leader, is also providing assistance and says he met with several workers yesterday who he said were “settled”.

He told Pacific Beat that many workers have lost their bank cards in fire.

The workers are in Australia as part of the Government’s Pacific Seasonal Worker program and Mr Turaga has called for the Australian Government to provide emergency financial support to the workers.

“[It would be] a way for them to get some money out as well…to help these guys get through until all their IDs and personal items are recovered,” Mr Turaga said.

The workers are currently being accommodated in a nearby hotel.