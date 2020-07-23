Media Association to host Press Club on drugs and violence

Spread the love

















Nuku’alofa – July 23, 2020: 11.30pm (Nuku’alofa Times): Drugs and violence against women and children will be key issues of discussions at tomorrow’s Media Association of Tonga’s Press Club meet in Nuku’alofa.

This will also see the launch of the Press Club by the country’s media association.

MAT will host guest speakers Ms Ofa Guittenbeil-Likiliki, the Director of the Women and Children Crisis Centre and senior Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Tevita Vailea of the Tonga Police Force.

The two will present on the issues before they face the media for a question and answer session at the Davina House in Ma’ufanga at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

Australian High Commissioner Adrian Morrison will represent the funders for the event, the Government of Australia.

MAT President Ms Taina Kami-Enoka said the launch will be a big step for MAT, which was revived last December.

She said journalists, journalism students from the TIHE Media School, some Cabinet Ministers and other invited guests will be part of the event.