New cyclone model can predict Pacific storms four months ahead of time

PACIFIC – July 23, 2020: 2;56pm (ABC.NET.AU): Researchers from Australia and New Zealand have developed a new scientific model that can predict cyclones four months ahead of the tropical cyclone season.

They hope their work can help save lives by giving Pacific governments and meteorological offices advanced warning of a major storm.

Dr Andrew Magee from the University of Newcastle said current technology can predict cyclones one month ahead of time.

“We look at the the entire tropical cyclone season from November through to April, and we recalibrate or remodel every month,” he said.

Dr Magee said the model also provides forecasts specific to individual countries.

Research on the model has been published in the journal Scientific Reports by a team from the University of Newcastle and New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research.

Meteorologist Neville Koop from Na Draki Weather in Fiji said the research is a “major step in terms of bringing this knowledge to the forefront to solve community based issues.”

Mr Koop said the modelling would be useful for those in the forecasting community and Pacific governments.

“This provides the expert level, if you like, much more information about likely scenarios for cyclone activity, both short term, and…three, six months ahead,” he said.

But he said it is vital that Pacific governments use the model to better prepare themselves and protect communities from cyclones.

The South West Pacific cyclone season runs from November to April, with category five Cyclone Harold the strongest storm to hit the region this year.