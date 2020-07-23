Samoa assassination plot accused denied Australian return

Spread the love

















Apia, SAMOA – July 23, 2020: 2:40pm (RNZ PACIFIC): Two men charged with conspiring to assassinate Samoa’s Prime Minister have failed in their bid to return to Australia.

Lema’i Faioso Sione and Malele Atofu Paulo, also known as King Faipopo, had applied for a bail variation, allowing them to travel back to the country where they are permanent residents.

Lema’i wanted a medical check and to be there for the birth of his first grandchild, while Malele wanted to visit his wife and children.

However the Supreme Court denied the application, finding that no medical evidence of the pregnancy was presented nor proof of the defendant’s need for Australian health care.

It also found that it would be unsafe for Lema’i to travel to Melbourne, which is currently in lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is perhaps in his best interest to stay in Covid free Samoa because people should run away from risk not towards it,” the ruling said.

Justice Vui Clarence Nelson ruled no amount of surety bond would overcome the risk of the men not returning for their trial which is set to commence on 9 November.