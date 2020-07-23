Vaccine for Tonga and Pacific could be ready in 2021

Spread the love

















Nuku’alofa – July 23, 2020: 7.40pm (Nuku’alofa Times/BBC/Matangi Tonga): Tonga and the Pacific countries could be getting COVID-19 vaccines towards the middle or end of 2021.

This is because vaccines are still being tested and will take some time for the World Health Organisation to confirm which vaccines are safe and can be used.

BBC reports that a coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and triggers an immune response.

Trials involving 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and T-cells that can fight coronavirus.

The findings are hugely promising, but it is still too soon to know if this is enough to offer protection and larger trials are under way.

The UK has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine.

How does the vaccine work?

The vaccine – called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 – is being developed at unprecedented speed.

It is made from a genetically engineered virus that causes the common cold in chimpanzees.

It has been heavily modified, first so it cannot cause infections in people and also to make it “look” more like coronavirus.

Scientists did this by transferring the genetic instructions for the coronavirus’s “spike protein” – the crucial tool it uses to invade our cells – to the vaccine they were developing.

This means the vaccine resembles the coronavirus and the immune system can learn how to attack it.

What are antibodies and T-cells?

Much of the focus on coronavirus so far has been about antibodies, but these are only one part of our immune defence.

Antibodies are small proteins made by the immune system that stick onto the surface of viruses.

Neutralising antibodies can disable the coronavirus.

T-cells, a type of white blood cell, help co-ordinate the immune system and are able to spot which of the body’s cells have been infected and destroy them.

Nearly all effective vaccines induce both an antibody and a T-cell response.

Sample from patients are analysed as part of the trial. Photo: OXFORD UNIVERSITY

Levels of T-cells peaked 14 days after vaccination and antibody levels peaked after 28 days. The study has not run for long enough to understand how long they may last, the study in the Lancet showed.

Prof Andrew Pollard, from the Oxford research group told the BBC: “We’re really pleased with the results published today as we’re seeing both neutralising antibodies and T-cells.

“They’re extremely promising and we believe the type of response that may be associated with protection.

“But the key question everyone wants to know is does the vaccine work, does it offer protection… and we’re in a waiting game.”

The study showed 90% of people developed neutralising antibodies after one dose. Only ten people were given two doses and all of them produced neutralising antibodies.

“We don’t know the level needed for protection, but we can maximise responses with a second dose,” Prof Pollard told the BBC.

Is it safe?

Yes, but there are side-effects.

There were no dangerous side-effects from taking the vaccine, however, 70% of people on the trial developed either fever or headache.

The researchers say this could be managed with paracetamol.

Prof Sarah Gilbert, from the University of Oxford, UK, says: “There is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the Covid-19 pandemic, but these early results hold promise.”

What are the next steps in the trial?

The results so far are promising, but their main purpose is to ensure the vaccine is safe enough to give to people.

The study cannot show whether the vaccine can either prevent people from becoming ill or even lessen their symptoms of Covid-19.

More than 10,000 people will take part in the next stage of the trials in the UK.

However, the trial has also been expanded to other countries because levels of coronavirus are low in the UK, making it hard to know if the vaccine is effective.

There will be a large trial involving 30,000 people in the US as well 2,000 in South Africa and 5,000 in Brazil.

There are also calls to perform “challenge trials” in which vaccinated people are deliberately infected with coronavirus. However, there are ethical concerns due to a lack of treatments.

When will I get a vaccine?

It is possible a coronavirus vaccine will be proven effective before the end of the year, however, it will not be widely available.

Health and care workers will be prioritised as will people who are deemed at high risk from Covid-19 due to their age or medical conditions.

However, widespread vaccination is likely to be, at the earliest, next year even if everything goes to plan.

Boris Johnson said: “Obviously I’m hopeful, I’ve got my fingers crossed, but to say I’m 100% confident we’ll get a vaccine this year, or indeed next year, is, alas, just an exaggeration.

“We’re not there yet.”

What progress is being made with other vaccines?

The Oxford vaccine is not the first to reach this stage, with groups in the US and China also publishing similar results.

The US company Moderna was first out of the blocks and its vaccine can produce neutralising antibodies. They are injecting coronavirus RNA (its genetic code), which then starts making viral proteins in order to trigger an immune response.

The companies BioNtech and Pfizer have also had positive results using their RNA vaccine.

Tonga’s request

Minister for Health Hon ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu said at Vaiola Hospital on July 22 that they had made a request already.

The Minister was involved with these discussions as part of a teleconference with 209 people worldwide through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility.

“It was a general discussion by GAVI, who are leading the work on finding a vaccine, including the World Health Organization, UNICEF and other research institutions, manufacturers who will produce the vaccine, and countries,” she said.

The CoViD-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) was created by GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and aims to distribute at least two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021. Countries can join the public-private partnership to pool funds for vaccine research and equitable supply.

However, the Minister said at the moment the Pacific region is making a request through the World Health Organisation’s Office of the Director General, working together with the Regional Director, for 3 million doses or 0.1 percent of the 2 billion doses to be produced in the world.

“The aim of COVAX in this global partnership is to find a safe vaccine that can be mass produced and available towards the end of 2021. This would vaccinate around 20% of the population worldwide and reduce the [CoViD-19] acute phase that is currently happening.”

Doses

The Minister said, what she understood on the status of this vaccine currently in discussions, is that the first 20% of a population in a country to be vaccinated would be health professionals to ensure they are safe to be able to look after people, as well as the front liners such as Tonga Police.

“This will also include elderly people and others who suffer from other illnesses, such as NCDs and are vulnerable to the virus. I was pleased with this conference because in my opinion, this was an ethical approach for the whole world, including low income countries, middle income countries and high income countries.

“The high income countries will be able to afford to purchase the vaccines and they can support middle and low income countries, like Tonga and the rest of the Pacific.“

This work is at the fastest speed but it would also take time to ensure this vaccine is safe, she added.

“I am satisfied that this plan from GAVI, this global alliance, is a very well laid plan for the whole world. But there are still a lot of uncertainties around this from discussions.”

However, the Minister confirmed that Tonga has not joined GAVI as a contributing member.

Traffic diverted

Tonga has not reported any cases of CoViD-19. Passengers from the first repatriation flight remain isolated in their second week of quarantine at the Tanoa Hotel in central Nuku’alofa.

Because parts of Vuna Road and Tupoulahi Road have been closed around the hotel, it has disrupted traffic flow in the Nuku’alofa CBD. Commuters have been experiencing traffic jams during peak hours and businesses are unhappy with the slow cross-town traffic through the CBD.

Deputy Police Commissioner, ‘Atunaisa Taumoepeau said that the roads are closed because of their proximity to the Tanoa Hotel and to minimize the risk should a person in quarantine try to escape.

“We understand Vuna Road is one of the main roads in town and we have police on duty [directing traffic] during peak times in the morning and the afternoon.”

He said there were no plans to open up the roads or lanes around the hotel while there are people in quarantine.

“We apologize for this. But we have to sacrifice as there is nothing worse than if someone escapes from the hotel.”

“I ask everyone during this difficult time for patience,” he said.