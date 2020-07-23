Vanuatu leading Pacific in digitising customs and biosecurity clearance

Spread the love

















Port Vila, VANUATU – July 23, 2020: 2:16pm (TRADE FOR DEVELOPMENT): Vanuatu has managed to do what no other Pacific island country yet has – take their customs and biosecurity processes online.

The country’s Electronic Single Window system enables businesses to submit and pay for import and export certificates, licenses and permits online.

“It has significantly reduced the amount of paperwork and time required to process approvals and also has made it possible for the government to track and collect data on these processes in real time,” said Luisa Letlet from Vanuatu’s Ministry of Trade, Tourism, Commerce and Ni-Vanuatu Business.

“The system has substantially reduced barriers to trade, reduced border clearance times and improved security of traded goods,” Letlet said.

Research by the World Bank has shown that trade facilitation and logistics impediments have an important impact on trade competitiveness.

Even a one-day reduction in the time required to export goods can have a significant impact on export volumes.

Prior to the online system, businesses wishing to import/export in Vanuatu would have to complete paper forms, submit them in person to the responsible government agencies, wait a number of days for approval, return to the office to make payment and receive a printed copy of their permit.

“If a minor change was required to a permit, we would have to send our team down to the biosecurity office at the airport,” said Sophia Fogarty, General Manager of Dynamic Supply Company, a wholesale food and hospitality products supplier.