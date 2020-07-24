New Zealand should open borders to Pacific Islands, Taiwan: NZ Initiative

Spread the love

















Wellington, NEW ZEALAND – July 24, 2020: 1:22pm (STUFF NZ): New Zealand should open its borders to arrivals from Covid-19-free Pacific Islands and Taiwan, and move to a user-pays system of managed isolation that would enable us to cater for larger numbers of arrivals even from riskier places, the New Zealand Initiative says, Chief economist Eric Crampton has produced a new report suggesting New Zealand “raft-up” with other Covid-free countries, such as Tokelau, the Cook Islands, Niue and Taiwan.

“While the country is now effectively free of the Covid-19 virus, with cases only in the country’s quarantine facilities, the pandemic rages abroad and is unlikely to abate anytime soon. Even if a vaccine is developed this year, scaling up its production will take time.”

He said the Government’s decision to delay opening the border to the Pacific Islands while pursuing a travel-bubble arrangement with Australia had meant undue hardship for the islands.

“In rough seas, kayakers take hold of each other’s boats for greater stability. New Zealand can and should ‘raft up’ with other Covid-free places to develop better practices for entry into the joined lifeboats, weather the consequences of the global storm and renew unhindered travel of people who pose no viral risk to others.

“Direct travel between Taipei and Auckland by those who have not spent any time recently in a third country is not particularly riskier for spreading Covid-19 than travel between Auckland and Invercargill.”

At the same time, he said the managed isolation and quarantine system should be scaled up to allow non-citizen visitors from riskier locations, with additional checks such as post-isolation testing and daily health check-ins.

New Zealand should build stronger border capabilities and use a voucher system to help returning New Zealanders pay for managed isolation, while operating as user-pays for others.

Crampton said safe entry to New Zealand should be allowed and risk entry must be made safe.

The Cook Islands are harmed by New Zealand’s decision to remain closed to them, Eric Crampton says.

He proposed that those wishing to come to New Zealand – citizens or not –be required before boarding their flight to present clear proof of a confirmed booking in one of the approved managed isolation facilities.

If the traveller was an eligible returning Kiwi, they could then apply their voucher towards the full or partial cost of their stay in managed isolation.

The value of the vouchers could be set at a level consistent with the cost of a stay at a basic facility and people could choose to top up the amount to stay somewhere else, he said.

He said the Government paid about $3800 per arrival. People who were not citizens or residents would not receive a voucher.

“And where many Kiwi citizens returning from Australia may resent the imposition of isolation requirements, that will not be the case for non-citizens arriving from risky places who rightly see New Zealand as an incredibly attractive lifeboat in shark-filled waters.”

Accommodation facilities would be free to set their own room fees, but the Government would charge each facility for the full cost of police, military and other staff involved with managing isolation.

Crampton said this shift would make it far easier for returning Kiwis, and others, to manage their own arrivals while freeing the Government of the burden of scrambling to place arriving visitors into scarce spaces in managed isolation.

It would also encourage other facilities to shift into providing managed isolation services.

“The present system is strained and struggling to accommodate need. But it must scale up substantially if Kiwis abroad choose to exercise their right to return home,” he said.

He said the system needed to change to allow in those who could help with the economic recovery, include students and people who could work remotely for overseas employers form New Zealand.

“Individuals now working remotely in the US may also wish to relocate here, and to bring their jobs with them.”

He said about half of all United States workers who were employed before the pandemic hit were now working from home.

“The total U.S workforce is about 160 million people. Many, particularly in the technology sector, may be able to work from New Zealand – and especially when the current U.S administration has turned decidedly hostile to technology workers in the U.S on H1-B visas.

“Rather than hiding under lockdown in the U.S, some American workers could enjoy everything New Zealand has to offer while continuing their work. They would not be competing with Kiwis for jobs. They would bring their jobs with them.”

Only a fraction of those people would need to shift to New Zealand to replace all the lost tourists, he said.

“Shifting away from a system that allocates scarce spaces by Ministerial discretion, to one that allows entry whenever that entry is safe on user-pays arrangements, would allow the safe expansion of New Zealand’s ability to accommodate arrivals while reducing the humanitarian burden and boosting the country’s economic recovery.

“Rafting up with other safe places such as the Covid-free Islands, Taiwan and potentially some Australian states, would help all members weather this storm. And building better systems for enabling more safe entry into the shared lifeboats would be transformational.” (PACNEWS)