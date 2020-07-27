Rabuka salutes health and security workers

Spread the love

















Suva, FIJI – July 27, 2020: 3:48pm (THE FIJI TIMES): Fiji’s Opposition leader Sitiveni Rabuka offered his congratulations and saluted health workers and security officers involved in making Fiji COVID-contained.

He made the comment while speaking on the second reading of the 2020-2021 Appropriation Bill 2020 in Parliament this morning.

The Shadow Prime Minister acknowledged the resolve, dedication and unwavering commitment of doctors, nurses, security forces and all those involved in containing the spread of COVID-19.

“We the people of Fiji salute them for giving their best,” said Rabuka.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party leader said the health and security forces deserved mention for their “enormous contribution” to the fight against COVID-19. (PACNEWS)