American Samoa to allow in skilled workers

Pagopago, AMERICAN SAMOA – July 28, 2020: 3:56pm (RNZ PACIFIC): The Governor of American Samoa says in August special skilled and technical workers will be brought into the territory.

Lolo Matalasi Moliga said the government had about $US200 million worth of projects underway or about to start and there was a shortage of labour.

He said from 1 August until 17 August necessary personnel would be allowed in despite border restrictions associated with Covid-prevention.

The governor said such workers would also include medical personnel.

Earlier the governor instructed that new buildings constructed behind the Tafuna Health Center should be ready for use by August.

Meanwhile repatriation flights from Samoa were to end on 31 July.

As of last week a total of 239 people had been brought back from Apia on flights operated by Samoa Airways and Talofa Airways.

The number of those who returned to Samoa from the territory was 170.