ANZ Premiership: Northern Mystics back in second after beating Waikato-BOP Magic

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – July 28, 2020: 4:54pm (STUFF.CO.NZ): As the first centre pass was launched on Monday night, there was a simple question on everyone’s minds: Would lightning strike twice in the ANZ Premiership?

The Northern Mystics were stunned by the fifth-placed Southern Steel on Sunday, but bounced back strongly and easily accounted for the sixth-placed Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

The Mystics were made to work hard to begin with, but once they got their noses in front, they never looked back and eased to a 45-39 win.

With four points in the bag, they moved back in front of the Mainland Tactix by a single point in the race to finish second and join the Central Pulse in the grand final on August 23.

They’ve come close on a couple of occasions, drawing with the Tactix and the Northern Stars, but a ‘W’ had proved elusive.

Coach Amigene Metcalfe handed teenage shooter Khiarna Williams a start and received an early reward, as the Magic opened up a slender lead, but the Mystics rallied to make it 11-11 at the first quarter break.

The arm-wrestle continued in the second quarter, with Whitney Souness doing a good job of running the show for the Magic, and the Mystics not getting into the flow coach Helene Wilson desired.

A 4-0 run (that also included three misses) gave the Mystics their first proper lead of the night, and they stayed in front at the halftime break, 24-21.

The gap between the two teams only widened as the third quarter began, with Filda Vui joining Grace Nweke in the shooting circle for the Mystics, who went on a 5-0 run to give themselves a comfortable buffer.

As the final quarter began the Mystics were up 38-30 and while they weren’t able to pull away, the closest the Magic got was within five, missing out on a bonus point as the hooter sounded.

An ANZ Premiership game will be played somewhere other than the Auckland Netball Centre for the first time in more than four months this week, when the Tactix host the Stars at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on Thursday.

It will be the Tactix’ only home fixture this season, and a win in front of their home fans will be vital if they are to pip the Mystics for second place.

The Stars back up from that match two days later, hosting the Southern Steel in the final Auckland Netball Centre fixture, while the Tactix play again on Sunday, against the Magic in Hamilton.

Sunday also brings the Pulse’s first game in front of their home fans as defending champions, and it’s a doozy, with the Mystics their opponent – a potential grand final preview.

The Magic and the Steel then round the action out on Monday night in Hamilton.

ANZ Premiership, round seven

Northern Mystics 45 (Grace Nweke 39/47, Asher Grapes 0/4, Filda Vui 4/5, Saviour Tui 2/4) Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 39 (Khiarna Williams 10/13, Abigail Latu-Meafou 17/21, Kelsey McPhee 12/14)

Q1: 11-11; HT: 24-21; Q3: 38-30

Points (games played): Pulse 40 (10), Mystics 25 (10), Tactix 24 (10), Stars 17 (10), Steel 14 (10), Magic 7 (10).