Australia to send medics to PNG

Port Moreby, PAPUA NEW GUINEA – July 29, 2020: 8:28am (abc.net.au): Australia will send medical specialist to Papua New Guinea to help the country respond to a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Australia’s Minister for the Pacific Alex Hawke says up to 8 specialist will be deployed next week.

“Now that we have an outbreak of course the government is announcing we’re sending an AUSMAT team to Papua New Guinea to help with the P-N-G government’s response further due to this concerning rise in cases that we’ve seen in the last few weeks,” Mr Hawke said.

PNG currently has 62 confirmed cases, but government modelling suggest as more than 5000 people may have the virus.

Port Moresby has been placed under stage three restrictions for 14 days, after the country recorded its first suspected COVID-19 death yesterday.