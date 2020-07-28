Caledonian Union hits out at France

Spread the love

















Noumea, NEW CALEDONIA – July 28, 2020: 4:13pm (RNZ PACIFIC): New Caledonia’s biggest pro-independence party has accused the French leadership of failing to be impartial in the lead-up to the independence referendum in October.

he Caledonian Union said the territory was back on a track towards state colonialism, with the party’s president Daniel Goa again calling for the French High Commissioner to be removed.

The party leaders, who met outside Noumea, said the new French prime minister Jean Castix showed little consideration for New Caledonia as there was no contact or discussion.

Goa accused the anti-independence politicians of siding with Paris and setting an end to the collegiality.

He also hit out at the SLN and Vale nickel companies seeking to export ore to bolster their bottom line.

Goa said these multinationals banked on being able to evade taxes and export ore which only depreciated New Caledonia’s resource.