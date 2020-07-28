Security at SI-PNG border on high alert: PM Sogavare

Spread the love

















Honiara, SOLOMONS – July 29, 2020: 10:26am (SB HERALD): Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says security at the Solomon Islands-Papua New Guinea border remains a top priority.

The Prime Minister in his nation-wide speech on Monday this week said our front-liners are on high alert around that area as COVID-19 cases in neighbouring PNG surges.

“As you might already be aware, in previous weeks, we had a case involving two PNG nationals who have crossed the border and came into contact with seven of our locals. All seven individuals have undergone quarantine and their tests have returned negative,” he said.

In terms of our testing capabilities, Prime Minister Sogavare said Gizo Hospital in the Western province have been boosted with relevant medical equipment and other necessary supplies, which will soon enable COVID-19 testing in Gizo.

“Capacity building for collecting samples, contact tracing and surveillance have already been conducted for the Western Provincial Health Emergency Operation Centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said globally there is still no vaccine for COVID-19 yet.

“The number of confirmed cases globally has not shown signs of slowing down. In fact, the cases around the globe are increasing at an alarming rate,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Government recognises the threat of the deadly virus and that it could be catastrophic to our country if it breaches our border.

“Therefore, the Government’s first and foremost priority is to keep our country and its citizen’s safe and we will only be safe if COVID-19 does not enter Solomon Islands,” Prime Minister Sogavare said. (pacnews.com)