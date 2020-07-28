Vanuatu 40 years anniversary commemorative banknote released

Spread the love

















Port Vila, VANUATU – July 28, 2020: 3:52pm (VANUATU DAILY POST): The Reserve Bank of Vanuatu has announced the release of a special banknote to commemorate and mark the country’s 40 years of independence.

The Governor, Simeon Malachi Athy stated, “this special edition of banknotes features an overprint design commemorating Vanuatu’s historical 40 years of Independence on an existing banknote.

“While it is limited edition to commemorate this special time, it is also a legal tender note.

“The Bank is proud to be part of this milestone celebrations and hope that these specially issued banknotes will contribute to showcase this memorable occasion promoting national pride and celebrations of important and historical dates in the nation’s history”.

Governor Athy added, “it is in times like this that we stop to reflect and reminisce on the nation’s achievements through its proud citizens from our founding forefathers to the present leaders and all Ni-Vanuatu”.

The Reserve Bank proudly congratulates Vanuatu on achieving 40 years of Independence and wishes all citizens and residents a happy 40th year independence anniversary celebration. (PACNEWS)