Death at Tonga military camp

Nuku’alofa, TONGA – July 29, 2020: 4:09pm (TONGA WIRES): The body of an 18-year-old new recruit was found at Taliai Military Camp in Fua’amotu, Tongatapu, on Monday, 27 July.

A Police spokesperson confirmed that the death of the male soldier occurred at around 6:00am.

“We are still waiting on the doctor’s report to determine the cause of death. A police investigation continues,” said the spokesperson.

The victim is reported to have been a new recruit for His Majesty's Armed Forces (HMAF).

Meanwhile, no other details have been released at this stage.

Taliai Camp is situated beside Fua’amotu International Airport. (PACNEWS)