FSM receives additional 10 boxes of PPE from China

Pohnpei, MARIANAS – July 29, 2020: 4:43pm (MARIANAS VARIETY): Chair of the Federated States of Micronesia’s Covid-19 Task Force Livingston Taulung, and Ricky Cantero, deputy secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, received Huang Zheng, ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, who handed-over an additional 10 boxes of personal protection equipment donated to the FSM by Shandong Province.

The ambassador promised that additional Covid-19 support was en route, and that when a vaccine is available that the FSM will receive it.

“We will do everything we can to help the FSM’s people to win this global battle against this global pandemic, which is the common enemy of humankind,” Ambassador Huang said in his remarks.

“When the development and deployment of [a] vaccine is available in China; we will make it an international public good for everyone.… It will be offered as assistance to developing countries, including the FSM, who need these vaccines the most.”

“I am very pleased to hear that your Government is working very hard to make sure that a vaccine is produced and then shared with the rest of the world,” Secretary of the Department of Health & Social Affairs Taulung said in his remarks. “Today’s assistance from Shandong will supplement and complement what China has already provided.”

The cumulative total of Covid-19 related Chinese assistance to the FSM is approximately US$320,000, with US$170,000 in cash donations to the FSM national government and Pohnpei state government and the remaining

US$150,000 through medical supplies. The FSM national government is deeply appreciative of Chinese assistance in helping the federation to prevent Covid-19’s arrival and/or mitigating its affects should it arrive.

China and the FSM have enjoyed nearly 31 years of formal diplomatic relations. September. 11, 2020, will mark the 31st anniversary of the great friendship and comprehensive partnership between the FSM and China. (PACNEWS)