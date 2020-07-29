Solomons Police undergo training on infection prevention control

Spread the love

















Honiara, SOLOMONS – July 29, 2020: 2:17pm (SB HERALD): Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) are undergoing four days of training on Infection Prevention Control (IPC) as part of its preparations for the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

The training, facilitated by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, is being held from 28 – 31 July at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara.

Different groups of officers will be attending the training over the four-day period.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ian Vaevaso says. “The training is to give RSIPF officers sufficient knowledge of Infection Prevention Control (IPC), World Health Organisation (WHO) Guidelines and Health Control measures when engaged in frontline duties to minimise the risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19 when supporting Health workers in their response to any outbreak of the virus.”

“The risk posed by COVID-19 to law enforcement officers’ health can be reduced by taking proper precautionary measures.”

Deputy Commissioner Vaevaso explains, “It is crucial that officers of the RSIPF understand the correct application of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE’s) to avoid unnecessary use or improper use of the equipment.

Officers must also know when it is necessary to use the PPEs. They also need to know the correct way to wash hands according to the WHO recommended method to avoid contracting COVID-19.”

“The training will also enable RSIPF officers to understand International Health Regulation (IHR) 2005, IPC and its applications during any health emergency response. It will also prepare RSIPF to respond to an outbreak of the COVID-19 and reducing human to human transmission by way of implementing WHO recommended IPC interventions.”

“Building and enhancing stronger partnership and collaboration with other Government agencies including the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in the fight against COVID-19 is crucial. Officers of the RSIPF must also have the confidence to assist the Ministry of Health and Medical Services as the leading agency in the preparations to prevent any outbreak of the virus within our borders,” says DC Vaevaso. (PACNEWS)