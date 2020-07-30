Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Guam

Spread the love

















Hagatna, GUAM – July 30, 2020: 5:34pm (THE GUAM DAILY POST): Even as two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 raise the island’s total count to 351, the number of active cases has decreased to 49.

Two people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Joint Information Center reported Wednesday. One case reported travel to the Philippines and was identified in a quarantine facility. One case is currently under investigation, JIC reported.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at five, and the vast number of people who tested positive – 297 – have completed their isolation periods.

On Wednesday night, officials placed five people at the Days Inn, a government-designated isolation facility, after officials determined their homes weren’t conducive to quarantining. It’s unknown where the individuals had traveled from.

On 24 July, the government’s new quarantining policy went into effect. The policy notes that people who come from low-risk areas but are only on Guam for less than five days don’t need to quarantine.

Those who are on Guam for more than five days need to get tested on day five. Those who didn’t travel to Guam from a low-risk area have to quarantine for 14 days.

The next community testing is scheduled for on 04 August at the Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor’s Office. (PACNEWS)