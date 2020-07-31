Fiji Rugby Union welcomes World rugby support for Pacific teams

Spread the love

















Suva, FIJI – July 31, 2020: 3:29pm (FIJI TIMES): The Fiji Rugby Union has received with open arms moves by World Rugby to support a Pacific team in Super Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) including Fiji in the revised Six nations tournament which begins in November.

World Rugby already helped to fund the Fijian Drua, which have enjoyed eye-catching success in the past three editions of Australia’s National Rugby Championship.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer John O’Connor said the opportunities would expose Fijian players and boost Fiji’s status at the Test arena.

“We acknowledge the comment by Sir Bill and we are following up with our situation with New Zealand Rugby on our expression of interest,” O’Connor said.

“It will be great for the public and the Flying Fijians.”

O’Connor said the tournament would also augur well for Fiji because of Test status and involvement of Fijian players, especially those based in Europe and their exposure at global level.

The Flying Fijians are pooled against England, Wales and Ireland in the tournament nations while France, Scotland, Italy and Japan are in Pool B. The tournament is scheduled to start on November 14. (PACNEWS)