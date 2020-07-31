Winning Pacific Games 2023 was the right move: PM Sogavare

Spread the love

















Honiara, SOLOMONS – July 31, 2020: 3:23pm (ISLAND SUN): Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says hosting of the 2023 Pacific Games could not come at the right time.

Speaking in Parliament this week, the PM said winning the bid to host the games four years was the right decision saying it could not have come at a right time when we need to stimulate the economy.

“When we went to Port Villa to bid for these games I had second thought. I thought to myself, are we doing the right thing?

“Thank God it was. When our exports are taking a nose dive, we need foreign income and this project could not have come at a right time when we need to stimulate the economy. God is wonderful,” he said.

Sogavare last week had announced in Honiara that the NHA has secured landmark agreement with the People’s Republic of China to fund facilities that will be worth well over US$100 million, making the People’s Republic of China (PRC) the largest contributor to the national sports project. (PACNEWS)