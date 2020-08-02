Trial of CNMI’s Rota mayor to finally start

Spread the love

















Saipan, CNMI – August 3, 2020: 8:52am (RNZ PACIFIC): The corruption trial of the Northern Marianas mayor for Rota, Effraim Atalig, will be going ahead in the US District Court in a fortnight.

The jury trial follows several months of postponement and will be held at the brand new courthouse building on Saipan.

The charges in District Court were filed over an alleged Republican rally in Guam in June 2018 that mayor Atalig, his girlfriend, Evelyn Atalig, and others allegedly attended in the guise of a legitimate government trip.

Mayor Atalig’s case also involve at least eight trips taken by the couple at different times in 2018 to Guam, Palau, the US mainland, South Korea, and Saipan.

The Ataligs are being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft from a federal program.

Both are also charged separately with making false statements.