Cook Islands helmet law enforcement delayed again

Rarotonga, COOK ISALNDS – August 4, 2020: 8:23am (RNZ PACIFIC): Cook Islands Police have delayed the compulsory wearing of motorcycle helmets for two months.

The new law, designed to reduce the soaring number of head injuries on the roads of Rarotonga, was due to come into force on last Friday, having already been put back once before.

But Police Chief Ma’ara Tetava, according to the Cook Islands News, had extended the grace period again, because local retailers had run out of stock.

Failure to wear a helmet when the law comes into force could result in a fine of $NZ250.

The paper reported the Cook Islands Motor Centre had ordered another shipment after their latest stock sold out in a couple of days.

That shipment is not due until early September.