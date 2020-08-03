Covid-19 cases hit 45 in the CNMI

Spread the love

















Saipan, CNMI – August 4, 2020: 8:39am (RNZ PACIFIC): Three more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Northern Marianas, raising the CNMI’s coronavirus count to 45.

The Governor’s Covid-19 Taskforce and Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation said the latest cases are returning residents.

However while the 43rd case was identified through the travelers’ screening protocol, the latest two were identified on the fifth day after arriving on Saipan.

All three are in quarantine in a designated isolating area where they are being monitored.

Initial contact tracing for the individuals has begun.

Of the 45 confirmed cases, 21 cases have been identified through port of entry screening procedures.

Meanwhile approximately $US35 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation has been disbursed to more than 3,000 claimants in the CNMI.

The assistance is part of the $US2.2-trillion economic stimulus bill known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act.

The CNMI Department of Labor said about 4,000 additional claims continue to be processed.