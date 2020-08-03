New Zealand mums in Melbourne brace themselves for another lockdown

Spread the love

















NEW ZEALAND – August 4, 2020: 8:56am (stuff.co.nz): When Juli Anderson​ heard Victoria was going back into lockdown, she burst into tears.

“I was out running with my toddler who never sleeps, to try to get him to go to sleep,” said the Kiwi, who has lived in Melbourne for 15 years. “It finally got to me that there weren’t going to be any friends coming round to help out.”

Anderson had her second baby in February, when the smell of the Australian bushfires was wafting through the hospital.

Having come through the first lockdown with a 1-year-old and a newborn, she was hoping that about now she’d be heading back to work on a part-time basis.

Instead, daycare centres are about to close and she’s facing another six weeks at home with a 2-year-old and a 7-month-old, with her husband working full time from a converted shed in the back garden and no other family members around for support.

Anderson’s friend and fellow Kiwi Fiona Copland​ is in the same boat.

She also has a 2-year-old and her second baby was born in April, during the first lockdown.

“It was pretty overwhelming,” Copland said of that experience.

“My mum had booked flights to come over and be here with me [after the baby was born]. We’re very close, so that was a shock she wasn’t going to be here.”

Her mother, who lives in Auckland, still hasn’t met her new granddaughter and Copland has no idea when she will.

“That’s one of the hardest things.”

She FaceTimes with her mother every day but says “it’s definitely been hard for her”, particularly given Copland’s father died in January last year.

“All I want is a trans-Tasman bubble.”

As things stand, it’s not an option for either party to travel to the other.

Copland said two weeks isolating in a hotel room with a toddler and a baby would be worse than going through the lockdown in her own house, which at least has a small backyard, and it wasn’t practical for her mother to have to enter a quarantine facility on each side.

Anderson agreed, saying she wished self-isolation was an option in New Zealand.

The New Zealand Government’s decision to charge holidaymakers for quarantine costs came as a blow, she added.

“At the moment it’s not financially viable for us to come back and visit. From what I understand it would cost us about $5000 for a family of four.”

Like Copland, Anderson had been video calling her mum every day, but was starting to feel “fatigue” with that form of communication.

“The kids don’t really like it,” she said. “My toddler gets shy and weird in front of [the] camera. It’s definitely not the same as face-to-face contact.”

For both of the women and their partners (Copland’s is Australian and Anderson’s a Kiwi), the worsening situation in Australia had made them consider relocating permanently to New Zealand. But that was easier said than done.

Apart from the quarantine, they worried about the availability of jobs in New Zealand as well as the cost of housing.

In fact, for Copland the pandemic meant the family’s loose plan to move back to New Zealand within the next couple of years was less likely to happen, although she said she would like her mother’s support: “She’s a very hands-on Granny.”

Anderson said being locked down without family support had given her a new perspective on how important it was, and how helpful it could be.

“I don’t want to put my new baby into childcare because I’m scared she’ll get Covid,” she admitted.

“I have no idea if she has any underlying health conditions, so this is genuinely preventing me from going back to work.”

For now, though, both women were bracing themselves for another six weeks of isolation, with no clear idea of when they could next see their families.

Having expected her mother to be helping her out with a newborn, Copland’s hope was now that they would be able to meet before her daughter’s first birthday.