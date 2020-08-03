Tahiti link still an option for South America – Australia cable

Spread the love

















Pape’ete, FRENCH POLYNESIA – August 4, 2020: 8:31am (RNZ PACIFIC): French Polynesia may be linked to a cable planned between South America and Australia.

The OPT telecommunications company said discussions were continuing with Chile to consider a hook-up for French Polynesia.

Last month, reports suggested that the planned cable would be laid between Chile, New Zealand and Australia but bypassing French Polynesia.

However, the OPT said a decision was not expected before December.

The project is a modification of an earlier plan which was to link Chile and China.